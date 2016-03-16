March 16 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
:
* Qtrly revenue $1.5 million versus $7.8 million
* Limited production and oil sales in January and February
2016 due to temporary Turkey - Iraq border closures
* Headcount in Geneva, Switzerland to be reduced from 72 to
15
* Vance querio, previously chief operating officer,
appointed to assume Michael Ebsary's responsibilities as CEO
* Expect productive capacity of fields in Hawler license
area to exceed 10,000 bbl/d by end of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $1.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Limited production and oil sales in jan and feb 2016 due
to temporary turkey - iraq border closures and restrictions on
export by trucking
* Expects cash on hand at dec 31, 2015 , cash proceeds,
funding related to zeg oil investment, to fund cash expenditures
into Q2 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.75
* Re-Forecasted cash capital expenditures for 2016 are $62
million , reduced from previous budget of $90 million
* Overall headcount to be reduced from 245 as of june 30,
2015 to 104 upon expiration of notice periods
* 2016 capital expenditure reduction reflects revised plans
at Zey Gawra field per strategic transaction with Zeg Oil
* Qtrly working interest production 75,000 bbl versus
168,000 bbl
