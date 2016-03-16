March 16 Sandridge Energy Inc -
* On march 16, company made about $28.4 million in interest
payments due with respect to its 7.5% senior notes due 2021
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Sandridge energy says company has been engaged in
discussions with certain stakeholders regarding strategic
alternatives to reduce its indebtedness
* Incurred full cost ceiling impairment charge of $4.5
billion for the year ended december 31, 2015
* Expects report of independent registered public accounting
firm in 10-k to contain doubt on co's ability to continue as
going concern
* Anticipate total revenues and income from operations for
fy 2015 will be significantly lower than fy 2014
Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UgDm4c
