March 16 Moody's
* Ba1 rating on chicago's go debt balances a large, diverse
and recovering economic base with outsized and growing leverage
* Moody's affirms chicago, il's go and special tax debt at
ba1; outlook remains negative
* Negative outlook reflects expectation that chicago's
balance sheet will continue to weaken
* Outlook also incorporates deepening fiscal stress of
chicago public schools, which raises possibility of contagion on
city's financial operations
