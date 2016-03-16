EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies seesaw as geopolitical concerns persist
SAO PAULO, April 12 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Wednesday as global geopolitical concerns persisted
amid escalating tensions in Syria and North Korea, dimming
interest in risky emerging market assets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said trust had eroded
between the United States and Russia under President Donald
Trump, as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria.
Chinese President Xi Jinping