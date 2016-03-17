March 16 Diversified Royalty Corp

* diversified royalty corp. Announces a decision in john bennett litigation

* will file an urgent motion tomorrow with ontario court to have the order set aside

* div will also promptly seek reimbursement from bennett of all amounts advanced on his behalf

* as at march 16, 2016, amount advanced by insurer totals approximately $3.3 million.

* div may not be able to obtain reimbursement for a further $1.4 million that it has paid bennett Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom);