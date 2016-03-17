BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International Inc announces SR Carnosyn receives GRAS affirmation
April 11 Natural Alternatives International Inc :
March 16 Mckesson Corp
* Mckesson corp says in the U.S. approximately 1,600 positions were eliminated, which is roughly 4 percent of the U.S. workforce
* Says comprehensive severance benefits and outplacement services are being offered to support impacted employees
* After careful consideration, determined that reductions to workforce would be necessary to align cost structure with business needs (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 11 Natural Alternatives International Inc :
* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for April, May and June 2017