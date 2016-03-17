March 17 Metair Investments Ltd

* Condensed audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 december 2015 and dividend announcement

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R1.1 billion, a decline of 6% from R1.2 billion in 2014.

* Dividend per share of 70 cents declared in 2016

* Confident that it can record volume growth in automotive segment and every effort is being made to regain access to russian aftermarket.

* Margin pressure in automotive components business is expected to intensify further.

* FY consolidated revenue grew 6.3% to R7.7 billion

* FY headline earnings decreased to R488 million and headline earnings per share decreased 18% to 248 cents per share.

* Expects synergistic benefits from formation of mib to deliver positive results.

* Earnings growth is unlikely in 2016 as group is still in process of redesign and product renewal driven by model changes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: