MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Perrigo Company PLC:
* On March 15, 2016, finance subsidiary repaid and terminated its senior unsecured 364-day revolving credit agreement
* No prepayment penalties were triggered in relation to termination Source text - 1.usa.gov/1poyL2Q Further company coverage:
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.