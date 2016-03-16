MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Stryker Corp :
* Says chief executive officer Kevin Lobo's 2015 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $9.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Says chief financial officer William Jellison's 2015 total compensation was $2.4 million versus $2.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1R3KGKQ Further company coverage:
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.