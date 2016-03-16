March 16 Stryker Corp :

* Says chief executive officer Kevin Lobo's 2015 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $9.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says chief financial officer William Jellison's 2015 total compensation was $2.4 million versus $2.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1R3KGKQ Further company coverage: