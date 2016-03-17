March 17 TAG Immobilien AG

* Private placement of 5,000,000 treasury shares in an ABB transaction with a discount of 3.6 pct to closing price of eur 12.09 per 16 march 2016

* Gross proceeds to company in an amount of approximately eur 58.3 million

* Price of placement shares was set at eur 11.65 per share which represents a 3.6 pct discount