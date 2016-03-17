Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 TAG Immobilien AG
* Private placement of 5,000,000 treasury shares in an ABB transaction with a discount of 3.6 pct to closing price of eur 12.09 per 16 march 2016
* Gross proceeds to company in an amount of approximately eur 58.3 million
* Price of placement shares was set at eur 11.65 per share which represents a 3.6 pct discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.