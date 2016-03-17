Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 Viel Et Cie Sa :
* FY net profit group share 32.0 million euros ($35.92 million) versus 21.3 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* FY operating result 56.6 million euros versus 37.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.