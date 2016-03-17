Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Guidance for 2016 confirmed: increase in operating income to at least 250 million euros ($280.55 million)
* FY 2015 operating income more than tripled to 155.3 million euros (2014: 50.2 million euros)
* Issuance of stock dividend planned in a ratio of 10:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.