March 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Guidance for 2016 confirmed: increase in operating income to at least 250 million euros ($280.55 million)

* FY 2015 operating income more than tripled to 155.3 million euros (2014: 50.2 million euros)

* Issuance of stock dividend planned in a ratio of 10:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)