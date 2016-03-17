March 17 Lifewatch AG :
* FY net profit of $1.62 million (2014: net loss $2.73
million)
* Sees FY 2016 revenues will continue to grow at above
market growth rates and that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net
income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015
* FY revenue of $106.63 million, which is 8.3 pct above
2014
* FY EBITDA of $14.4 million equivalent to a margin of 13.5
pct
* FY adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million equivalent to a margin
of 14.6 pct
