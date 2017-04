March 17 Biocartis Group Nv :

* FY operating loss 39.7 million euros ($44.54 million)versus loss of 29.2 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 39.8 million euros versus loss of 9.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position as per Dec. 31, 2015 amounted to 104.1 million (compared to 11.9 million euros per Dec. 31,2014).

* Sees cash position end of 2016 of in the range of 45 million euros to 55 million euros Source text : bit.ly/21wl6TA

($1 = 0.8913 euros)