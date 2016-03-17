March 17 Semperit Holding AG :

* FY earnings after tax up 22.6 pct to 46.4 million euros ($52.07 million)

* Dividend proposal of 1.20 euro per share (after 1.10 euro excl. special dividend)

* Says revenue rose 6.6 pct year-on-year to 914.7 million euros

* Will continue its growth strategy consistently in 2016 and aims at achieving average double-digit volume growth (quantities sold) and attractive earnings margins

* Says capital investments (CAPEX) of about 70 million euros are planned for 2016