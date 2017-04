March 17 Medigene AG :

* 2016 EBITDA loss is expected to reach 10 million euros - 12 million euros (2015: loss 9.5 million euros)

* Says EBITDA loss increased in 2015 to 9.495 million euros ($10.66 million)(2014: loss 2.071 million euros)

* Expects in 2016 steady/increasing total revenues (2015: 6.8 million euros)

* Revenues decreased in 2015 as planned to 6.808 million euros(2014: 13.784 million euros) compared to last year

* Is planning to expand its clinical development programs, and therefore expects a further significant increase in research and development costs for immunotherapies in range of 9 million euros - 11 million euros in 2016

* Company expects revenues for Veregen of 3 million euros - 4 million euros (2015: 3.1 million euros) for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)