Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 LeoVegas AB :
* Offering was significantly over-subscribed
* Trading on Nasdaq First North Premier commences March 17
* Price in offering is set to 32 Swedish crowns, corresponding to a market value of LeoVegas of 3,190 million crowns
* Total value of offering amounts to about 1,035 million crowns, assuming over-allotment option is exercised in full
* Settlement is scheduled for March 21, 2016
* Will receive gross proceeds of about 187 million crowns following the Offering Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order