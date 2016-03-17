March 17 LeoVegas AB :

* Offering was significantly over-subscribed

* Trading on Nasdaq First North Premier commences March 17

* Price in offering is set to 32 Swedish crowns, corresponding to a market value of LeoVegas of 3,190 million crowns

* Total value of offering amounts to about 1,035 million crowns, assuming over-allotment option is exercised in full

* Settlement is scheduled for March 21, 2016

* Will receive gross proceeds of about 187 million crowns following the Offering Source text for Eikon:

