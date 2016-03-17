March 17 OVB Holding AG :

* To distribute dividend raised to 0.65 euro per share

* FY EBIT 14.0 million euros ($15.74 million), up 14.5 pct 

* Sees FY 2016 operating result is anticipated to be at prior-year level

* Expects a decline in consolidated sales in the mid single-digit percentage range for 2016 compared to the previous year

* FY net income 9.4 million euros, up 7.5 pct 

* FY total income 219.5 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SUYD2d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)