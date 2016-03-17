Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 OVB Holding AG :
* To distribute dividend raised to 0.65 euro per share
* FY EBIT 14.0 million euros ($15.74 million), up 14.5 pct
* Sees FY 2016 operating result is anticipated to be at prior-year level
* Expects a decline in consolidated sales in the mid single-digit percentage range for 2016 compared to the previous year
* FY net income 9.4 million euros, up 7.5 pct
* FY total income 219.5 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SUYD2d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.