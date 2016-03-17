March 17 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* FY revenue increased by 3.4% to £884.8m (2014: £856.0m)
with growth across all payor groups
* Final dividend proposed of 2.4p per share payable on 28
june 2016 (2014: 1.8p). Total dividend paid or proposed for 2015
of 3.7p per share (2014: 1.8p)
* Anticipate continued growth in 2016, with sales ahead by
3% to 5% and ebitda margins in line with 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA up 2.2% to £160.1m (2014: £156.7m)
* Continue to expect growth rates in medium term to exceed
this range as demand from all three of our payor groups rises
