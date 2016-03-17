March 17 Softcat Plc :

* Gross profit up 15.1 pct to 53.7 million stg (H1 2015: £46.6m) for the six months to 31 January 2016

* Adjusted operating profit up 12.9 pct to 19.5 million stg (H1 2015: 17.3 million stg) for the six months to 31 January 2016

* Maiden interim dividend of 1.70p per share to be paid on 29 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)