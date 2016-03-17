Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Constantin Medien AG :
* FY group earnings attributable to shareholders of 12.4 million euros above forecast of 10 million euros to 12 million euros
* FY EBIT substantially increased by 18.9 million euros to 40.3 million euros (2014: 21.4 million euros)
* Is assuming earnings attributable to shareholders at a range between 6 million and 9 million euros for 2016
* FY group sales of 482 million euros at upper end of target range between 450 million and 490 million euros
* Continuation of positive operating trend expected in current year
* Is anticipating group sales ranging between 550 million euros and 590 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, April 11 One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson is not expected to be criminally charged over a tussle with a photographer at Los Angeles airport last month, judicial officials said on Tuesday.