Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* FY net trading income increased significantly to 11.554 million euros ($13.03 million) (previous year: 9.587 million euros)
* FY net commission income of 2.587 million euros (previous year: 2.026 million euros)
* FY net profit 726,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.