Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Sir Deryck maughan, Stephanie Burns, Daniel Podolsky and Hans Wijers will not stand for re-election to board at GSK's annual general meeting on 5 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
TORONTO, April 11 A Canadian judge on Tuesday denied bail to a 22-year-old man whom the United States wants to extradite to face charges of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo email accounts, his lawyer said.