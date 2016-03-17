Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
March 17 Airbus Group :
* Says to propose that PSA Peugeot Citroen Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, 57, join its board of directors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)