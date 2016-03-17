Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Killer whales - or Orcas - currently in company's care will be last generation of Orcas at SeaWorld
* Company will end all orca breeding as of today
* Reaffirms its commitment not to collect marine mammals from wild
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.