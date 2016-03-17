March 17 ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH, 100 pct unit of Conwert Immobilien Invest, has together with management board of ECO set cash compensation for minority shareholders of ECO at 8.87 euros ($10.01) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)