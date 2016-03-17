Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says entered into an amended and restated rights agreement with Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc
* Says amended rights agreement extends the date of expiration, until march 16, 2021 - SEC filing Source - (1.usa.gov/1R5f9rJ) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.