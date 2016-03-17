Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* Says reaches deal with 13TV for its advertising marketing
* Says operation to be carried out by its unit Publimedia Gestion
LOS ANGELES, April 11 One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson is not expected to be criminally charged over a tussle with a photographer at Los Angeles airport last month, judicial officials said on Tuesday.