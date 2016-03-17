March 17 LSR Group :

* Says FY 2015 sales revenue decreased by 6 pct, to 86.8 billion roubles ($1.27 billion)

* Says FY 2015 profit for year increased by 16 pct, to 10.6 billion roubles

* Says FY 2015 EBITDA  decreased by 14 pct, to 18.6 billion roubles

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 12.58 billion roubles versus 2.09 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014

* "We feel we have ended 2015 in a much stronger competitive position and expect to boost both sales and market shares in 2016 as the housing market rebounds" - CEO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)