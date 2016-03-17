Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* FY net income in the amount of 951,000 euros ($1.08 million)(previous year: 121,000 euros)
* EBIT recorded in fiscal 2015, an increase to 619 thousand euros(previous year: 100 thousand euros)
* FY revenue of 3.039 million euros versus 1.150 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order