March 17 Columbus A/S :

* FY net revenue 1.12 billion Danish crowns ($169.3 million)versus 878.3 million crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 103.9 million crowns versus 78.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes an ordinary dividend to the shareholders of 0.125 crowns per share

* Sees 2016 revenue in the range of 1.2 billion crowns

* Sees 2016 EBITDA in the range 120 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6145 Danish crowns)