Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Datagroup AG :
* Datagroup and Hewlett Packard Enterprise sign memorandum of understanding to enter delivery network
* Datagroup AG intends to take over parts of HPE's supply chain in fields of SAP and application outsourcing in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.