Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Endo International Plc
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $928 - $972 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $1.02 - $1.08 Source - 1.usa.gov/1RoiyBh Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.