Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Data Respons ASA :
* Data Respons has signed a contract worth 18 million Norwegian crowns ($2.14 million) with a customer in the oil & gas market
* contract comprises both development and delivery of products and will be fulfilled during current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3957 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order