March 17 WP AG :

* Stefan Pierer has informed WP AG, that Cross Industries AG has acquired additional 500,000 shares of WP AG on March 17, 2016

* Thus, Cross Industries AG has reached and exceeded threshold of 90 pct on March 17

* Cross Industries currently directly holds 4,985,687 shares of WP AG; this corresponds to approximately 99.71 pct of share capital and voting rights of WP AG