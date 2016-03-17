BRIEF-Daimler Group's preliminary Q1 EBIT sums up to 4.01 bln Euro
* Daimler Group's EBIT significantly better than market expectations in first quarter 2017
March 17 Dimension Therapeutics Inc
* Dimension Therapeutics receives positive opinion for European orphan drug designation for DTX301 for treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency
* Dimension Therapeutics receives positive opinion for European orphan drug designation for DTX301 for treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency

* Plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application with fda in second half of 2016
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed