March 17 Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* Dimension Therapeutics receives positive opinion for European orphan drug designation for DTX301 for treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency

* Plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application with fda in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)