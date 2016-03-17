EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 17 Hunter Douglas NV :
* To acquire Levolor from Newell Rubbermaid
* Purchase price of $270 million Source text: bit.ly/1pw1iEh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ