GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe on rising U.S. tensions with Syria, N.Korea
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
March 17 Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance its remaining extended term loan B due 2017
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance remaining term loan C due 2016 with a new term loan of approximately $550 million due 2023
* Huntsman to refinance term loans
* Huntsman Corp says refinancing, if completed, will extend company's upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015