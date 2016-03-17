March 17 Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance its remaining extended term loan B due 2017

* Huntsman Corp says  intends to refinance remaining term loan C due 2016 with a new term loan of approximately $550 million due 2023

* Huntsman Corp says refinancing, if completed, will extend company's upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms