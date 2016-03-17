March 17 Moody's On Us Public Pension Liabilities

* Volatile market likely to increase unfunded us public pension liabilities in fy 2016

* Unfunded pension liabilities could reach a four-year high relative to payroll in all but the most optimistic scenario

* Project unfunded pension liabilities on a reported basis will grow by at least 10 percent in fiscal 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1Z4O0KR) )