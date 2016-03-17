March 17 Labat Africa Ltd

* RTG turnover is lower than expected and margins have been impacted negatively over period ended 29 February 2016

* Labat still believes that RTG business is fundamentally a good business

* Published forecast, as it relates to RTG, will not be achieved for year ending 31 August 2016

* Best approach is to properly assess situation with RTG vendor