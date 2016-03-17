Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Labat Africa Ltd
* RTG turnover is lower than expected and margins have been impacted negatively over period ended 29 February 2016
* Labat still believes that RTG business is fundamentally a good business
* Published forecast, as it relates to RTG, will not be achieved for year ending 31 August 2016
* Best approach is to properly assess situation with RTG vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order