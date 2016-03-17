March 17 (Reuters) -
* Nydfs says investigation found co misrepresented to
consumers that it provided ample security for personal info,
marketed illegal, online payday loans to consumers
* New york state department of financial services says blue
global llc, co's ceo will pay a $1 million penalty
* Nydfs says blue global will also cease payday loan lead
generation activities in new york, and provide new consumer
warnings and disclosures
* Nydfs says blue global sold leads with sensitive personal
info of about 180,000 new york consumers and collected personal
information from about 350,000 consumers
Source text - on.ny.gov/22ppNks
