March 17 Carnegie Investment Bank Ab :
* Says Norway's Orkla aims to sell shares in
Sweden's Granges in bookbuilding
* Carnegie and SEB have been retained to explore
opportunity to sell the shares
* price per share in placing will be determined through an
accelerated bookbuilding process
* Orkla's current holding amounts to 11,942,378 shares,
representing 16.0% of shares and votes in Granges
* The bookbuilding period commences today, 17 March 2016, at
17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice
* Granges shares closed at SEK 72.50 on Thursday
