UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :
* Announces the exit from the continuation plan of its french subsidiary, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France
* Payment, entirely realized through equity capital, was made to the administrator appointed to oversee the plan's execution
* Exit will be presented to the Dijon Commercial Court at a hearing scheduled for March 29, 2016
* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France decided to carry out the early repayment of the debt accepted within the framework of its continuation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.