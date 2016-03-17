March 17 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :

* Announces the exit from the continuation plan of its french subsidiary, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France

* Payment, entirely realized through equity capital, was made to the administrator appointed to oversee the plan's execution

* Exit will be presented to the Dijon Commercial Court at a hearing scheduled for March 29, 2016

* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France decided to carry out the early repayment of the debt accepted within the framework of its continuation plan