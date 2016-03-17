BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
March 17 Dnxcorp Se :
* FY net profit group share before depreciation of goodwill 2.0 million euros ($2.26 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 3.0 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.24 euro per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UDcfz3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK, April 11 Health benefits broker Zenefits was fined $1.2 million with New York's financial services regulator on Tuesday for letting unlicensed employees solicit, negotiate and sell insurance policies, the latest regulatory blow for the software startup.