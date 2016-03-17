March 17 Colas SA :

* The Cairo Metro: new contract for Colas Rail on the New El-Marg project

* Project is worth a total of 24.7 million euros ($27.97 million), of which 12.7 million euros for Colas Rail

* Work is slated for completion during the second quarter of 2018