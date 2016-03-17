Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Archos SA :
* FY net loss 2.0 million euros ($2.26 million) versus loss of 13.0 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 158.7 million euros versus 132.1 million euros year ago
* FY current operating loss 1.3 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros year ago
* Expects to achieve 200 million euros revenue in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Rn4wpS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order