BRIEF-Daimler Group's preliminary Q1 EBIT sums up to 4.01 bln Euro
* Daimler Group's EBIT significantly better than market expectations in first quarter 2017
March 17 Kite Pharma, Inc
* Collaboration to evaluate safety and efficacy of KTE-C19, in combination with atezolizumab
* A multi-center phase 1b/2 study is expected to begin in 2016
* Entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Daimler Group's EBIT significantly better than market expectations in first quarter 2017
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage: