March 17 Kite Pharma, Inc

* Collaboration to evaluate safety and efficacy of KTE-C19, in combination with atezolizumab

* A multi-center phase 1b/2 study is expected to begin in 2016

* Entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group