March 17 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call

* Says potential revenue increase from new orca shows could be $20-$80 million in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call

* To phase out current theatrical orca shows - Conf call

* Says Blue World project as originally designed and planned will not move forward - Conf call

* Says will spend significantly less capital than the originally proposed Blue World project - Conf call

* Says attendance from new orca shows could increase by 380,000-940,000 in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call

