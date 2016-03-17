BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call
* Says potential revenue increase from new orca shows could be $20-$80 million in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call
* To phase out current theatrical orca shows - Conf call
* Says Blue World project as originally designed and planned will not move forward - Conf call
* Says will spend significantly less capital than the originally proposed Blue World project - Conf call
* Says attendance from new orca shows could increase by 380,000-940,000 in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday