BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc :
* Says is seeking to expand in communities and towns throughout northern, southern and western Texas
* Dunkin' donuts planning to expand in communities and towns throughout Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday