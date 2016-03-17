Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Tsentralnyi Telegraf OJSC :
* FY 2015 net profit 49.8 million roubles versus 330.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 sales revenue 3.34 billion roubles versus 3.53 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UCyQMc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order